Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

HP Spectre x360 Video Review

The HP Spectre x360 convertible runs 64-bit Windows 10 Professional operating system. Here is the full review.

Debashis Sarkar | News18.com@SarkDeb

Updated:September 20, 2017, 5:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp


The HP Spectre x360 is the most beautiful laptop that HP has ever made. The aluminium body gives a solid feel while the polished sides makes it look classy. The entire brush metal finish in Dark ash silver colour with subtle hints of copper makes it look a class apart.

The HP Spectre x360 is a 2-in-1 convertible notebook in the true that can rotated 360 degrees completely. It weighs just 1.3 kgs and can be easily folded into a sleek tablet until your hands starts aching.

The 13.3-inch Full HD display with a wide 16:9 aspect ratio supports stylus and you can use the HP Pen to scribble your creativity.

READ FULL REVIEW.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES