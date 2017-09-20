HP Spectre x360 Video Review
The HP Spectre x360 convertible runs 64-bit Windows 10 Professional operating system. Here is the full review.
The HP Spectre x360 is the most beautiful laptop that HP has ever made. The aluminium body gives a solid feel while the polished sides makes it look classy. The entire brush metal finish in Dark ash silver colour with subtle hints of copper makes it look a class apart.
The HP Spectre x360 is a 2-in-1 convertible notebook in the true that can rotated 360 degrees completely. It weighs just 1.3 kgs and can be easily folded into a sleek tablet until your hands starts aching.
The 13.3-inch Full HD display with a wide 16:9 aspect ratio supports stylus and you can use the HP Pen to scribble your creativity.
READ FULL REVIEW.
