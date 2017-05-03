Hp Unveils Next-Gen A3 Multi-function Printers in India

HP Inc. on Wednesday announced a line-up of next-generation A3 multi-function printers (MFPs) in India, designed to offer higher levels of customisation for a wider range of customer’s printing needs.

The A3 MFPs includes three Page Wide platforms and thirteen LaserJet platforms that benefit from the new, Cloud-based proprietary service optimisation platform, HP Smart Device Services (SDS).

SDS delivers maximum device uptime by integrating advanced diagnostics, device specific troubleshooting and remote remediation capabilities into the managed print services (MPS) tool sets that resellers use today.

"HP's expanded portfolio of A3 MFPs will raise the bar in the print experience and protect customers against cyber security threats," Raj Kumar Rishi, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP Inc. India, told reporters here.

The HP LaserJet Managed MFP is available at a starting price of Rs 167,613 and the HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP range is priced at Rs 228,489 onwards.

The new A3 devices are also embedded with advanced security features that are necessary to combat the growing number of threats targeting business MFPs.

HP has also signed and on-boarded more than 500 resellers worldwide which include 30 new partners in India.

The new partners are trained and can leverage HP's tools and infrastructure to provide a high-quality service experience.