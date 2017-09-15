Hrithik Roshan's HRX And Xiaomi Partner to Launch Mi Band - HRX Edition

Chinese Technology Company, Xiaomi and HRX, India’s first home grown fitness brand have signed a strategic business partnership to boost the fitness wearable category in India. The two brands are co-launching Mi Band - HRX Edition, an adaptation of Xiaomi’s Mi Band 2 for its Indian Mi fans. Mi Band 2 boasts of more than 3.5 million units being sold globally in Q2, as per IDC. The Mi Band - HRX Edition comes as a fitness device that caters to the philosophies of both the brands. Mi Band - HRX Edition boasts of over 23 days of usage on a single charge, owing to a Bluetooth 4.0 chipset, and an OLED display. It can monitor the user's steps, calories burnt, and sleep patterns, as well as display notifications including incoming calls or text messages.Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India: “With Indians becoming more fitness conscious with each passing day, Indian fitness category is at an extremely dynamic stage and we believe the partnership between HRX and Xiaomi for Mi Band - HRX Edition makes it a perfect fitness device for all.” Hrithik Roshan, Founder, HRX: “Partnering with Xiaomi to launch the Mi Bands - HRX Edition is an opportune decision as they are in sync with our philosophy. In today's fast paced life a lot of commitment is required while keeping up a healthy regime, therefore, a fitness tracker is the first step that can help in maintaining discipline. I believe that this will be the next Best Buy for all fitness enthusiasts.”Afsar Zaidi, Co-Founder, HRX: “Our aim at HRX is to expand our presence across the realms of fitness and wellness ecosystem. The partnership of Xiaomi and HRX is a key part of our strategy as we work towards inspiring people who want to become the best version of them."Mi Band - HRX Edition will be on sale at a price of Rs 1299, starting from September 18, 2017, on Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Following that, from September 20, it will also be available on e-commerce websites Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra. Mi Band HRX Edition will also be available for a special preview sale at Xiaomi's fitness partner in Bangalore - Curefit, on the Curefit app and all Cult fitness centres between 18 to 20 September. The blue colour strap of the Mi Band HRX Edition will be available at a price of Rs. 299.