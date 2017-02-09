HTC 10 evo Launched at Rs 48,990 in India: Price, Specs and More

HTC on Thursday (February 9) launched the HTC 10 evo officially in India at a price of Rs 48,990.

Read more: Honor V9, With Dual Rear Camera, 6GB RAM Spotted; All You Should Know

The HTC 10 evo is similar to the HTC Bolt that was launched in the US in November 2016. It was being said that HTC would launch the same smartphone under the brand name HTC evo.

Read more: Apple's New Campus Draws Inspiration from iPhones; See Pictures

The HTC 10 evo is a premium smartphone that features a metal unibody design and follows a similar design like other HTC smartphones.

Don't miss: Apple AirPods Review: Contrary To Popular Belief, They are Just Brilliant

The HTC evo 10 features antenna bands on the top and the bottom of the rear cover and a slightly curved back. The HTC 10 evo has done away with the 3.5 mm headphone jack for a USB Type-C dual adaptive earphones, which the company claims will 'tailor sound to your ears’ unique hearing abilities.'

HTC has included its trademark BoomSound adaptive audio, which it claims almost instantly adapts your audio to sound levels around you, keeping you in the zone of the music.

The HTC 10 evo is water, splash and dust resistant with an IP57 rating, and runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box that supports split-screen view, quicker multitasking. The HTC 10 evo will be available in Cast Iron and Pearl Gold colours.

Other specifications of the HTC 10 evo are a 16MP rear camera that has OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and is powered by a 3,200mAh battery along with Quick Charge technology.