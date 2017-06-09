HTC U11 Flagship Phone Gets Listed on India Website, May Launch Soon

Seems like HTC's flagship U11 will launch in India soon as the Taiwanese smartphone maker has listed the U11 on its India website. The listing, however, did not reveal the price of the forthcoming phone.

HTC had launched the U11 last month at an event in Taiwan. A major highlight of the U11 is the Edge Sense: a user can interact with it through a squeeze. Opening applications and the camera can be done by squeezing the U11.

However, different levels of pressure can be used for opening different functions of the device.

Read more: HTC U11 Review: It Squeezes Into the iPhone 7 & Samsung Galaxy S8 Territory

Also, the HTC U11 has both Google Assistant and Alexa support for the United States, the UK and Germany, which both work with the Edge Sense functionality.

In terms of design language, the U11 looks the same as the rest of the U series. It uses the same 'liquid surface' glass on the rear with colours embedded into the glass, which make it highly glossy and render a unique look from various angles.

The U11 will come in five different colours, including Sapphire Blue, Amazing Silver, Solar Red, Brilliant Black, Ice White (varies in different regions). The listing on HTC India website suggests that

the phone will come in Brilliant Black and Amazing Silver colours.

In terms of specifications, the U11 features a 5.5-inch Quad HD 2K display. The design also includes 3D glass on both front and rear to essentially make the device feel more secure and comfortable to hold.

The latest and one of the fastest chips currently on the market - Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC powers the device.

HTC has also introduced what it calls the UltraSpeed focus along with a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual-pixel autofocus, f/1.7 aperture, OIS and electronic stabilisation. HTC is also introducing Auto HDR Boost which will provide the benefits of a HDR camera sans the lag. The 16-megapixel selfie camera has been optimised for taking snaps in low light and comes with a wide-angle lens. It also has a Selfie Panorama mode.

HTC U11 doesn not have a standard 3.5-mm jack and features a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou on board.

HTC U11 also comes with USonic Boomsound Hi-Fi Edition speakers. The company is also bundling a pair of noise cancelling headphones in the box.

The U11 has a water resistant design with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage that can be further expanded.

The phone packs a 3,000 mAh battery, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.