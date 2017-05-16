Tech
HTC U11 Live: Watch the Launch of The Next HTC Flagship Phone

News18.com | May 16, 2017, 11:59 AM IST
Event Highlights

HTC U11 is set to be officially unveiled by the company today at a special event in Taipei, Taiwan.

The launch of flagship HTC U11 would be live streamed across the globe and here is where you can watch it live, once it begins: https://www.htc.com/in/go/launch/

Alternatively, you will also be able to view it on HTC's official website.

The next HTC smartphone is said to include a 5.5-inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 display, pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel front-facing camera, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, Android 7.1 Nougat.

It is expected come with HTC's own Sense UI.

Watch the launch live:

May 16, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

HTC U11 will be available in some regions from next week and early June for the rest of the world


May 16, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

The U11 will also feature advanced Boomsound


May 16, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

May 16, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

The acoustic focus in the U11 you can zoom in on video to get louder sound from a subject

 


May 16, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Ultra speed autofocus comes with 5 axis OIS and EIS in the HTC U11 


May 16, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

U11 features 12MP rear camera w/ dual-pixel autofocus, f/1.7 aperture, OIS and electronic stabilisation


May 16, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)

U11 to have ultra speed autofocus camera


May 16, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)

Edge Sense works with even wet fingers of while wearing gloves


May 16, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

The U11 has 3D glass on both front and back


May 16, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

HTC U11's Liquid glass surface is crafted using Optical Spectrum Hybrid Deposition


May 16, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)

U11 is built to last with you: Nigel Newby House


May 16, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

Nigel Newby House from HTC is talking about liquid surface now


May 16, 2017 11:57 am (IST)

HTC U11 has squeezable sides coming to the flagship device


May 16, 2017 11:56 am (IST)

HTC U11 to come in five colours


May 16, 2017 11:55 am (IST)

HTC U11 has the highest ever rating for a smartphone camera for photo and video


May 16, 2017 11:55 am (IST)

May 16, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

HTC U11 is also IP67 rated, so it can handle splashes and submersion

 


May 16, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

HTC U11 it waterproof smartphone 


