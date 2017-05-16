HTC U11 Live: Watch the Launch of The Next HTC Flagship Phone

HTC U11 is set to be officially unveiled by the company today at a special event in Taipei, Taiwan.

The launch of flagship HTC U11 would be live streamed across the globe and here is where you can watch it live, once it begins: https://www.htc.com/in/go/launch/

Alternatively, you will also be able to view it on HTC's official website.

The next HTC smartphone is said to include a 5.5-inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 display, pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel front-facing camera, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, Android 7.1 Nougat.

It is expected come with HTC's own Sense UI.

Watch the launch live: