HTC U11 Live: Watch the Launch of The Next HTC Flagship Phone

Event Highlights
HTC U11 is set to be officially unveiled by the company today at a special event in Taipei, Taiwan.
The launch of flagship HTC U11 would be live streamed across the globe and here is where you can watch it live, once it begins: https://www.htc.com/in/go/launch/
Alternatively, you will also be able to view it on HTC's official website.
The next HTC smartphone is said to include a 5.5-inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 display, pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel front-facing camera, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, Android 7.1 Nougat.
It is expected come with HTC's own Sense UI.
Watch the launch live:
In box with the #HTCU11 - USonic Noise Canceling Headphones, 3.5mm adapter, and clear case.— HTC (@htc) May 16, 2017
-
14 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League RCB vs DD 161/620.0 overs 151/1020.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs
-
14 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RPS 73/1015.5 overs 78/112.0 oversRising Pune Supergiant beat Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets
-
14 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series NZ vs IRE 289/750.0 overs 238/1045.3 oversNew Zealand beat Ireland by 51 runs
-
13 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League MI vs KKR 173/520.0 overs 164/820.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 runs
-
13 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League GL vs SRH 154/1019.2 overs 158/218.1 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by 8 wickets