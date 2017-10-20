HTC U11 Successor to Launch on Nov 2

HTC looks set to introduce a Plus variant of its HTC U11 smartphone. Recent press invites sent by the Taiwanese OEM are dated for November 2 and hint at the smartphone’s launch. In addition to the Plus variant, there are chances that HTC may launch an Android One edition of the HTC U11. As of now, there is no confirmation for either of the variants’ launch by HTC.The Taiwanese company will be launching the upcoming HTC device in Taiwan for now and till date, the company has not revealed any plans to bring it to India. As per the ongoing rumours, the HTC U11 Plus, if launched, will carry a Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with a 4GB RAM and will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo. HTC might also bring a higher RAM variant of the smartphone alongside. Recently leaked videos of the HTC U11 Plus indicated a 6-inch bezel-less display cased in a blue coloured body. The expected specifications of the optics of the smartphone include a 12-megapixel primary and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.The other potential launch by HTC is expected to be an Android One version of its U11 which may carry a 5.2-inch display and be powered by a Snapdragon 630 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.