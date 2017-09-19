Huawei Announces Big Diwali Sale on Honor Phones
This Honor Big Diwali Sale offer starts on September 20 and goes on till September 24.
Huawei Announces Big Diwali Sale on Honor Phones (Image: News18.com)
Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand for digital natives, has announced the First Edition of the Honor Big Diwali Sale with offers on Honor 8 Pro, Honor 6X, the new Power Bank and its entire range of accessories exclusively on its e-marketplace portal – store.hihonor.com/inRead full article
This Honor Big Diwali Sale offer starts on September 20 and goes on till September 24. During this period on the purchase of Honor 8 Pro, consumers will get a premium accessories gift box (Headphone, Type C Cable, Micro USB to Type C Converter and Selfie Stick) worth Rs 2,000 absolutely free. Honor is also giving Rs 1000 discount on the purchase of Honor 6X. While Honor Band 3 will be available with Honor Sports Flask for free, all 3 variants of Huawei Watch 2 will come with the premium accessories gift box.
Further, Honor’s exclusive new launch on the hihonor store - the nifty 10000 mAh Power Bank priced at a special introductory offer of 40% below the regular retail price at Rs 1999. In addition to this, most of the accessories will be available at a flat 50% discount company claims.
Watch: The Tech And Auto Show Episode 13
Watch: The Tech And Auto Show Episode 13
