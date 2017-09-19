Huawei Announces Big Diwali Sale on Honor Phones

.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}} .update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}

Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand for digital natives, has announced the First Edition of the Honor Big Diwali Sale with offers on Honor 8 Pro, Honor 6X, the new Power Bank and its entire range of accessories exclusively on its e-marketplace portal – store.hihonor.com/inThis Honor Big Diwali Sale offer starts on September 20 and goes on till September 24. During this period on the purchase of Honor 8 Pro, consumers will get a premium accessories gift box (Headphone, Type C Cable, Micro USB to Type C Converter and Selfie Stick) worth Rs 2,000 absolutely free. Honor is also giving Rs 1000 discount on the purchase of Honor 6X. While Honor Band 3 will be available with Honor Sports Flask for free, all 3 variants of Huawei Watch 2 will come with the premium accessories gift box.Further, Honor’s exclusive new launch on the hihonor store - the nifty 10000 mAh Power Bank priced at a special introductory offer of 40% below the regular retail price at Rs 1999. In addition to this, most of the accessories will be available at a flat 50% discount company claims.