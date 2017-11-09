Huawei Announces New OpenLab in Malaysia to Drive Digital Transformation in APAC

Over 200 government officials, technology experts, scholars, and representatives from tech companies gathered today from all across the Asia-Pacific region for the third annual Huawei Asia-Pacific Innovation Day, held in Kuala Lumpur. The event was co-hosted by Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the Malaysia-China Business Council, and Huawei Technologies.This year's event focused on fostering digital economy in the APAC region, with a special focus on digital transformation models for emerging markets, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and core industries like services and tourism. At the event, Huawei announced the construction of a new OpenLab in Malaysia, which will serve as an open, flexible, and secure platform for joint innovation with local partners. Huawei has built similar OpenLabs in Munich, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and China. Together, these labs support extensive cooperation between Huawei and over 400 solution partners globally.At the event, Huawei's Deputy Chairman of the Board and Rotating CEO, Guo Ping, spoke about the different stages of digital transformation, and what countries can focus on at each stage of development. Guo stressed that technological innovation and an open ecosystem are critical to the success of digital initiatives in the APAC region. The Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia and Minister of Home Affairs, YB Dato' Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi, also delivered a keynote speech at the event. He expressed his optimism about the future of digital transformation in the Asia Pacific region. He encouraged all APAC countries to communicate more and work more closely together to drive positive, sustainable economic outcomes.During the event, Huawei signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the SME Corporation Malaysia, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Terengganu State Government, and CyberSecurity Malaysia, expanding cooperation across a number of domains, including scientific research, innovation, talent, smart campuses, and cybersecurity. Together, they will promote a thriving digital economy and ensure prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.