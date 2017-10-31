Huawei Collaborates With Russia's Rostelecom

Chinese technology firm Huawei on Monday its collaboration with Russian telecommunications firm Rostelecom for deploying high-quality Wi-Fi network in Moscow. "Digital transformation is accelerating WLAN coverage in city hotspots. Huawei will partner with Rostelecom to deliver optimal network experience, contributing to B2B business success," said Wang Shihong, Vice President of Huawei Switch and Enterprise Gateway Product Line.With this, Huawei has become the exclusive supplier to Rostelecom for its central branch. As the largest fixed network operator in Russia, Rostelecom is committed to offering better network coverage and expanding B2B services, the company said in a statement. "To this end, Rostelecom has planned to complete Wi-Fi construction for its central branch by 2018, covering both outdoor and indoor scenarios," the statement added.