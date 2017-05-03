Honor 6X Starts Getting Android Nougat With EMUI 5.0 Update

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is finally rolling out the Android Nougat update for the Honor 6X. The update will be rolled out in batches and users would be able to get it by mid or end of May.

Honor 6X will also get an interface update as the EMUI 5.0 gets rolled out too. The UI was being beta tested since past two months and it expected to hit Honor 6X smartphones starting today.

Meanwhile, users who can not wait till the over-the-air update is available in a gradual rollout may still have to wait to download the update file to flash via a microSD card.

The new UI of the Honor 6X will offer a revamped task manager and an app drawer. Twin App will also be making its way over to the Honor 6X as an option to use two user accounts within an application will also be included in the update.

Honor 6X users should be able to head into their settings, tap on About Phone and then Check for Updates and pull down the update today.

Watch Honor 6X review

The Honor 6X comes in two variants in India, a 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM version for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

The device comes with two primary cameras, one is a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing images and there is another 2-megapixel sensor for adding depth effect to the images.