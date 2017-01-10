Huawei Honor 6X To be Available Exclusively on Amazon India

Smartphone maker Huawei is learnt to have entered into its first exclusive tie-up with Amazon India for selling Honor 6X smartphones in the last week of January.

"Huawei will sell Honor 6X exclusively on Amazon in last week of January. As of now, Huawei has been selling smartphones exclusively with Flipkart," an industry source aware of the development said.

Queries sent to Huawei, Amazon and Flipkart did not elicit any response.

Honor 6X was launched at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 6.

The phone comes with 5.5 inch display and dual-lens rear camera (12 megapixel and 2 megapixel). It has two variants -- 3 GB and 4 GB RAM.

Honor 6X has 3,340 mAh battery and promises up to 11.5 hours of video, 70 hours of music, or up to 8 hours of gaming on a single full charge.

According to sources, the phone is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 and likely to be launched in last week of January.