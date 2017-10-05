Huawei Honor 9i [In Pics]: India's First Double Dual-lens Camera Smartphone

Honor India has unveiled the Honor 9i today at a price of Rs 17,999. The highlight of the new Honor smartphone is an industry first 'double dual camera setups' that boasts of two dual-camera setups, one at the front and one at the back. In addition to this, the Honor 9i also flaunts a FullView Bezel-less display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The latest budget offering by Honor India will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting October 14.Other specifications of the Honor 9i include a Huawei Kirin 650 octa-core SoC and a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 based EMUI 5.1 out-of-the-box and draws its juice from a 3340 mAh battery. The Honor 9i measures at 156.2x75.2x7.5mm and weighs 164 grams including the battery weight. Additional features on the Honor 9i include Dual Nano SIM and 4G VoLTE support, fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.1, USB OTG, EDR and more.Here is a first look at the Honor 9i in pictures: