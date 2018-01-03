Huawei Honor View 10 First Impressions Review: Quirky Software, Good Looks [With Video]

Along with the budget Honor 7X, Huawei introduced the premium Honor View 10 smartphone with a 18:9 aspect ratio display and not to miss-- a dual-lens camera. The company is yet to reveal the price of the Honor View 10 and is expected to cost above Rs 30,000 in India for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Honor View 10 has a bold new elegant design promising the right mix of performance and durability. After spending some time with the View 10, here are our initial impressions.The Honor View 10 features a simplistic design language yet appears distinct. It’s a well-built smartphone with a premium metal finish. The View 10 comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Huawei has successfully managed to give an almost bezel-less look with the front of the device mostly showcasing the screen. The fingerprint scanner is located seamlessly in the front. The View 10 uniquely highlights the dual-lens setup of the device at the back. Both the lens are individually marked and protrudes slightly which may not be everyone’s favourite. Overall, the Honor View 10 looks great but the protrusion due to the lens at the back makes it a bit wobbly.The Honor View 10 boasts customised software tweaks to make enhance day-to-day operations. Some of these include Facial recognition, image to text translation, intelligent notifications lock, intelligent scene recognition and AI motion recognition in its camera, AI zoom and more. Other smart features include Point Cloud Depth Camera that enables iPhone-like 3D Facial Animation, Sync Play for an orchestrated sound play on different smartphones, 3D Face recognition and reconstruction as well as intelligent scene recognition.The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor and runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0. There is 6GB of RAM along with 128GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB.Optics of the smartphone boast of a dual lens camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary and a 16-megapixel secondary lens with f/1.8 aperture at the back. The front sports a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone will draw its juice from a 3,750 mAh battery.Honor plans to add more AI features to its upcoming smartphones in the year 2018 and they say that View 10 is just a start. The device is unique in its own way but a lot depends on the pricing of the phone.Stay tuned to this space for the full review soon.