Huawei Honor View 10 to be Available Starting Jan 8 For Rs 29,999

The Huawei Honor View 10 smartphone, which was announced recently, will be finally available starting January 8 for Rs 29,999 in Navy Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon.in. The device will be bundled with a 9v-2Amp Quick charger, standard USB-C cable, protective case and a pre-attached screen-guard.The Honor View 10 carries an 18:9 aspect ratio display as well as a dual camera setup as the highlight of the smartphone. The Honor View 10 will be available in two colour variants Navy Blue and Midnight Black. The Honor View 10 comes as a premium smartphone offering by the Huawei sub-brand and sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D glass protection.It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor and runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0. The memory offerings of the smartphone include a 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB.Optics of the smartphone boast of a dual lens camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary and a 16-megapixel secondary lens with f/1.8 aperture at the back. The front sports a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The 172 grams smartphone will carry dual-SIM connectivity option with a hybrid SIM slot, alongside Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity. The smartphone will draw its juice from a 3750 mAh battery.