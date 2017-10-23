Huawei Launches All-Intelligent Network to Unleash The Power of Ultra-Broadband

At Ultra-Broadband Forum 2017, David Wang, President of Products & Solutions, Huawei, launched the All-Intelligent Network. By building intelligent, simple, and superfast ultra-broadband networks, Huawei aims to help carriers address future challenges brought by business uncertainties, and achieve new growth in the B2B, B2C, and B2H segments.The forthcoming intelligent world will present new opportunities for the development of ultra-broadband. The number of video users has increased significantly, and millions of companies are migrating to the cloud. Leading countries have released timetables for 5G commercial deployment. However, many carrier networks still lack agile operation systems. They are hard to maintain and rely on only a small number of security features for protection, which makes it difficult to support the future development of business where uncertainties are rife.To this end, Huawei has launched the All-Intelligent Network, to help carriers address future business uncertainties. The All-Intelligent Network has three key features: intelligent, simple, and super fast. Intelligence is the intelligent business operations and network O&M. There are three steps to build intelligent networks: from automatic to adaptive, and ultimately to autonomous. In this context, ‘automatic’ means the ability to automatically provision services and automate network deployment and maintenance. By integrating network managers and controllers, the All-Intelligent Network connects new SDN networks and traditional networks. This will enable one-click services and end-to-end automatic service provisioning.