Huawei P10 Teaser is Here; All You Should Know

With Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 barely a few weeks away, and much-awaited flagship phones being leaked, Huawei released a 20-second teaser on YouTube confirming its next flagship - the Huawei P10 at the Barcelona event.

Also, according to a report, Huawei CEO Richard Ru had posted on Weibo that the Huawei Watch 2 will also be going on stage along with the P10.

Huawei's 20-second teaser hints at a dual-camera design with the line: "Change the way the world sees you", which is divided by two eyes. This is the same metaphor that the company had used to tease Huawei's P9 dual camera feature.

Watch it here.

Moreover, the upper side shows Huawei’s logo and on the lower side, there is Barcelona 26.02.17, which confirms that this teaser is intended for the upcoming Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

The Huawei P10 is likely to come in blue and green colour variants, which was suggested by Huawei's Twitter post.

Towards the end of the teaser, we can see the background change to a bright green as the lower sign changes to Huawei P10.

As far as the specifications of the P10 are concerned, there hasn't been much talks about it; a homegrown Kirin 960 processor, could perhaps be paired with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, in a first, Huawei is expected to leap to a QHD resolution screen for the base (non-Pro/Plus) model.