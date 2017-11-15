Huawei Unveils IOC: 'Brain' of The Smart City at Global Smart City Summit

Huawei is participating in the Smart City Expo World Congress 2017 (SCEWC) in Barcelona and is demonstrating comprehensive Smart City solutions together with SAP, Honeywell, Hexagon, Chinasoft International, Esri, RuiCheng Technology and other industry partners at the event. At the Smart City Expo, Huawei is demonstrating joint ICT solutions to connect the digital and physical worlds across city administration, public services, and industrial economies. Using new ICT including cloud computing, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), these solutions aim to drive unified coordination, cross-sector collaboration, and intelligent analysis for effective management of city services.Alongside the SCEWC, Huawei hosted the Global Smart City Summit, where representatives from the European Union, international standards organizations, consultancies, relevant research institutions and Smart Cities shared their insights and experiences in driving Smart City development with over 400 city administrators from around the world.Becoming a Smart City involves the digital transformation of a city to address challenges in the physical world. This demands data-driven systems that combine management and IoT data to help authorities manage the city. Smart City development requires a fundamental change to city administration and for the development to flourish it needs to be a priority for the government. In addition, there must be a strong and capable Smart City project team, long-term and stable investment.Yan Lida, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, delivered the opening speech at Huawei’s Global Smart City Summit and said: “A Smart City is like a living organism, which is powered by a nervous system. This Smart City nervous system comprises a “brain” [the control center] and “peripheral nerves” [the network and sensors], gathering real-time information about the status of the city, transmitting the data, enabling the “brain” to analyze and make informed decisions, delivering feedback commands, and ultimately carrying out intelligent actions. This creates a seamless link between the physical and digital worlds. Leveraging leading new ICT such as cloud computing, IoT and AI, Huawei is committed to creating a strong nervous system that powers Smart Cities.”During the Global Smart City Summit, Huawei released the Intelligent Operation Center (IOC), a solution that aims to function as the “brain” of the Smart City. The underlying infrastructure of the IOC comprises distributed cloud data centers and ubiquitous city networks that collect, integrate and share city information, enabling real-time visibility of the city. The IOC uses an Integrated Communications Platform (ICP) that enables collaboration across city functions and emergency dispatch of all services. By using Big Data, machine learning and AI technologies, the IOC delivers insights to facilitate city planning and management of vital services such as transportation and security.As of today, Huawei also provides wired and wireless broadband, IoT platforms, and LiteOS – an operating system that serves as the peripheral nervous system, collecting data to assist the brain in making decisions, which bring about changes in the physical world. For example, sensors for temperature, humidity and brightness in greenhouses provide real-time environmental data for the city operations control center, enabling the center to inform respective control devices to carry out adjustments when the thresholds are reached, to meet the specific environmental needs of the crops in each greenhouse.Currently, Huawei’s Smart City solutions claim to be serving over 120 cities in more than 40 countries around the globe. In China alone, Huawei participated in the development of 26 Smart City evaluation criteria, leading the development of 9 of them.