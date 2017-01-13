Huawei Unveils P8 Lite (2017) With Kirin 655; All You Want to Know

Huawei P8 Lite 2017, the successor to last year's P8 Lite has been launched. The phone looks quite similar to the Huawei P8, but packs in an affordable mid-range chipset along with a lower-resolution camera.

The new Huawei P8 Lite (2017) sports a 5.2-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1080 pixels and comes wrapped in a glossy shell. The P8 Lite (2017) houses Huawei's own Kirin 655 chipset, which has an octa-core A53 processor and Mali-T830MP2 GPU.

It comes equipped with 3GB RAM, and 16GB of on-board storage, which is expandable using a micro SD card up to 128GB.

The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) has a non-removable 3,000mAh battery and runs Android Nougat 7.0 out of the box, topped up with Huawei's custom EM UI 5.0 skin.

The phone will be available in Black, White and Gold colour variants and also in a single-SIM variant in some countries. It also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The device has a 12-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The P8 Lite will start retailing at 239 Euros (roughly Rs 17,345) for the 3GB RAM with 16GB storage variant and will roll out starting from the end of this month.