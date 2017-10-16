Huawei Wins Seven Awards at SDN NFV World Congress

At the SDN NFV World Congress, Huawei received seven awards including "Best New Automation & Management", "Ecosystem & Partnership: Best Validation/Certification Program", "Best Vertical Application", "Best New VNF Application", "Best New Cloud-Optical Solution", "Best Cloud & Carrier Service", and "Contribution to Open Source/Open Networking".Huawei received the Best New Automation & Management award for its collaboration with Zhejiang Mobile in building an automatic and intelligent NFV network O&M platform – Network Functions Virtualization Orchestrator+ (NFVO+).This award was presented in recognition of the Huawei Cloud OpenLab validation and certification program. The program prepares integration solutions for commercial use by benchmarking against the industry's mainstream testing standards and simulates the live network from the carrier's perspective to verify smooth evolution oriented to the target network architecture.Huawei's 5G core network solution – Service Oriented Core (SOC) – received the Best Vertical Application award in recognition of its advanced enabling technology and outstanding innovation practices in the field of 5G vertical application. This SOC solution has contributed significantly to the industry, including standardized patients, innovative technologies, and advanced practices.Huawei received the Best New VNF Application award for its CloudPCRF solution. This solution focuses on providing a unified intelligent policy control center for carriers and helping them accelerate innovation on wireless broadband, fixed broadband, and vertical industry services, with the aim of maximizing the value of data traffic and improving the user experience.Huawei's high-quality leased line solution CloudOptiX|TSDN won the Best New Cloud-Optical Solution award. This solution helps carriers achieve business transformation in the cloud era. The solution uses the optical transport network (OTN) for unified bearing of services at all rates (from 2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s), effectively reducing network construction costs and improving O&M efficiency.