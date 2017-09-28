Huawei's Bengaluru R&D Centre Now Largest For The Company

Global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider Huawei on Thursday announced that the company R&D centre in Bengaluru has emerged as largest among all overseas R&D centres of the company. The Bengaluru R&D facility is now a key platform, component and solutions development and delivery centre for global markets, and has end-to-end ownership of all software platforms, components and products being developed at the centre, the company said during the "India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2017" here."Innovation is at the heart of everything we do and Huawei continues to maintain steady growth amid complex competition in the global ICT industry. Globally, we invest over 10 percent of our annual revenue in R&D, with total R&D investment over the past decade exceeding $46 billion," said Jay Chen, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Telecommunications (India) Co. Established in 1999, the Huawei India R&D centre is engaged in developing products and components including telecom value-added service (VAS), business support systems (BSS), operation support systems (OSS), e-commerce, terminal device software, and cutting-edge software in emerging technologies.In the consumer devices segment, delivery of new Android OS upgrades for some of Huawei's important product portfolio across the global market is also being done from Huawei India R&D centre. The India R&D team is also working closely with Android Open Source Project initiative to bring the android new feature to the Huawei smartphone users worldwide. "Going forward, it will focus on research in latest technologies like real-time Artificial Intelligence, natural language processing and machine learning," Chen added.