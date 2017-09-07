Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Bags First Project in India by Andhra Pradesh Govt

The connection is expected to bring the travel time between the cities down to 5 minutes, as opposed to a current travel time of 1 hour.

As the Andhra Pradesh government hit several roadblocks in its plan to connect Amravati and Vijaywada with a Metro project, the state government has now turned to Elon Musk’s brainchild for answers. The Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly in talks with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) for developing a Hyperloop Project connecting the two cities. The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with HTT which proposes a Hyperloop connectivity between the city centres of Vijaywada and Amravati.In a recent press release, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies mentions that the project will be based on private funding and will use a Public Private Partnership model. A six-month feasibility study will be conducted at the beginning of the project in October. Afterwards, the first project of HTT will be built in India.Hyperloop, an idea from Tesla CEO and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk, boasts of a transportation system which proposes to propel a pod-like vehicle through a near-vacuum tube at nearly 1,100 km per hour and above. The pod lifts off the track using magnetic levitation and glides at aircraft speeds for long distances, owing to ultra-low aerodynamic drag.In February this year, Rob Lloyd, CEO of Hyperloop One, met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and promised to revolutionise the advanced surface system in the country. If implemented, it would be possible to travel from Delhi to Mumbai in 55 minutes, Mumbai to Chennai in 50 minutes and Bengaluru to Chennai in 20 minutes.