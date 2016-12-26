Hyve Pryme Bags 'Smartphone of The Year' Title
Hyve Pryme bags Smartphone of the year award. (Image: Hyve Mobiles)
Domestic start-up Hyve Mobility on Monday announced that its smartphone Hyve Pryme was named "MediaTek Helio X20 Smartphone of the Year" at "Exhibit Tech Awards 2016".
Priced at Rs 17,999, Hyve Pryme offers a 5.7-inch display with full-HD and 2.5D arc glass. It also sports 13MP f/2 rear camera with dual flash and 8MP front camera with front flash.
"It is a moment of honour for us to receive this award. I would like to thank MediaTek Helio X20 and the entire team at Hyve Mobility for making 'Hyve Pryme' happen," said Abhishek Agarwal, CEO and Joint Managing Director, Hyve Mobility in a statement.
The other brands nominated in the same category were Oppo F1 Plus, YU YUNICORN, Sony Xperia XA Ultra, Lenovo K5 Note, Gionee S6 Pro, Le 1S and Infocus Epic 1.
