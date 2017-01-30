iBall Launches 7-Inch Tablet at Rs 8,999

In an addition to its Slide series, domestic consumer electronics company iBall on Monday unveiled ‘iBall Slide Brisk 4G2' tablet featuring a 7-inch HD display at Rs 8,999.

The device comes with 3GB RAM, 16GB onboard memory that can be extended up to 32GB, powered by 64-bit Quad Core Processor and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

An extension to the iBall Slide Snap 4G2, the device sports a 2MP front camera and 5MP rear camera with LED Flash. With its 3500mAh battery, the device runs for long hours.

Available in Cobalt Blue colour, the device supports 21 regional languages.

