IBM Names Karan Bajwa as Managing Director for India

Software giant IBM announced the appointment of Karan Bajwa as Managing Director and Vanitha Narayanan as Chairman of IBM India.

Bajwa will be responsible for all strategic and operational matters related to IBM's sales, marketing, services and delivery operations in the India/South Asia region, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Bajwa will lead IBM's partnership with clients for a Cloud and cognitive led digital transformation of their businesses.

"I look forward to partnering with the industry, our ecosystem and the IBM team to further strengthen our business in the region," said Bajwa.

Prior to joining IBM in 2016 as Executive for Strategy and Transformation in the Asia Pacific region, Bajwa was the Managing Director, Microsoft India, where he also the led the Cloud Transition and the Ecosystem engagement.

"It is incredibly gratifying for me to take over as Chairman of IBM India, a newly created position that reiterates the importance that IBM places on India to support growth and innovation in the region," said Narayanan.