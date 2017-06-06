Tech
IBM Watson Health, Novartis Join Hands For Breast Cancer Project

Reuters

Updated: June 6, 2017, 10:24 AM IST
Novartis has agreed to work with IBM Watson Health to explore ways to use patient data and advanced analysis to glean insights on the likely outcomes of breast cancer treatments. (Image: AFP PHOTO / IBM)

Novartis has agreed to work with IBM Watson Health to explore ways to use patient data and advanced analysis to glean insights on the likely outcomes of breast cancer treatments, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

"Through this collaboration with IBM Watson Health, we will use real-world breast cancer data and cognitive computing to identify solutions that may help physicians better understand which therapy may be best for which patients or advise clinical practice guidelines," Novartis Oncology head Bruno Strigini said.

"We hope this collaboration also uncovers care efficiencies that can be applied beyond breast cancer."

