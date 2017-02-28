Idea 4G And Digital Idea Apps Now Available in Gujarat: All You Need to Know

Idea Cellular has announced the launch of its 4G services in Gujarat in four key towns of Gandhinagar, Anand, Bhavnagar and Bharuch. The company aims to rapidly expand 4G services to cover 10 major cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhidham, Vadodara and Jamnagar covering 25 percent population of the state, by end March ‘17.

Digital Idea, a suite of Idea’s digital applications for the on-the-move consumers will also be available to users in Gujarat. As part of the Digital Idea offerings, the company will offer a suite of 3 entertainment apps – Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark for its over 1.6 crore customers in Gujarat circle.

Idea has introduced a range of attractive offers including tariff packs, bundled smartphone offers and digital content for its users in Gujarat. From hourly 4G data packs priced at Rs 17 to handset upgrade offers and smartphone deals, Idea offers a range of products for all category of users.

Key offers:

-Complimentary 4G SIM card upgrade and Special promotional offer. Customers upgrading to 4G SIM will get promotional 4GB Free Data, valid for 14 days.

-Idea’s 4G Prepaid & Postpaid tariff plans are priced at par with existing 3G plans. Unlimited 4G Hourly packs are available at Rs 17 for which customer can simply dial *800*17# and experience fast internet speed and unlimited 4G data for one hour. In addition, Idea has also launched Magic Recharge which offers data from 250 MB up to 1GB for 15 days on recharge of Rs 63.

Idea Cellular 4G Handsets offers:

4G Handset Bonanza Offer: 4G Smartphone packs exclusively for 4G Handset customers offering much more than double data. These packs which are available in both Prepaid and Postpaid offers - 4GB 4G/3G Data for 28 days on Rs. 247 Pack and 10 GB 4G/3G Data for 28 days on Rs 497 Pack.

4G Handset Upgrade Offer: Existing Prepaid and Postpaid Customers can upgrade their handset to 4G Smartphone and get 9GB Free 4G Data along with 1GB 4G/3G Pack. Customers need to recharge with Rs. 255 worth 1GB 4G/3G Pack, post which they will get complimentary 9GB 4G/3G data valid for 28 days.

-Free Data along with Unlimited Calling Packs.

-Unlimited Voice & Data Plans Postpaid consumers: Idea has also introduced two new Ultimate plans at Rs. 499 and Rs. 999 rental for Postpaid users.

