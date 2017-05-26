Idea 4G Services Launched in Mumbai With Invitation Offers, Promotional Tariffs

Idea Cellular today launched its 4G services in Mumbai on 2100 MHz spectrum band. Idea claims of a subscriber base of 4.4 million and revenue market share of 10.2 percent in Mumbai.

At launch, Idea in Mumbai has upgraded nearly 1,600 of its existing 3,500 telecom sites with 4G services, and work is in progress to upgrade an additional 1,000 sites by end of the monsoon period.

Mobile telephony subscribers in Mumbai, from today, will be able to experience Idea 4G services up to 34 Mbps. Idea is also making an initial 90-days ‘Invitation offer’ to all its 4.4 million mobile users and new customers joining the company during the same period, as and when they upgrade to a 4G device and a 4G SIM.

1. Invitation Offer

- All 4.4 million existing Idea customers, both on Prepaid & Postpaid services and new customers who join during the offer period will get 10 GB 4G free promotional data which can be used to experience Idea’s latest 4G services in Mumbai.

This is an invitation offer by Idea for 90 days starting from 25th May 2017 to 22nd August 2017 and can be used only with a 4G handset and 4G SIM on Idea’s 4G network.

Additionally, the customers upgrading to 4G SIM will get an incremental 4GB 4G data for 14 days. Both these trial offers will be available concurrently.

Also read: Microsoft MIE Program Recognizes 238 Indian Innovative Educators

2. Prepaid customers – Tariffs & Promotions

New Customers – In addition to the above 4G Invitation offers, new customers joining Idea in this 90-day promotion period with 4G handsets can recharge with Rs. 395 and avail unlimited local and national calling, bundled with daily data of 1GB 4G/2G for a duration of 84 days (for all activations within the promotional period from May 25, 2017 to August 22, 2017).

For customers preferring lower price point, Idea has introduced an Unlimited Combo Offer at a promotional rate of Rs. 192 - Unlimited local calling product (within Mumbai & Maharashtra service area) with 1GB (4G/2G) data for 28 days.

Existing Idea Customers – Similar promotions are being made available for existing customers on special recharge points of Rs. 396 and Rs. 196.

The company also has other packs which provide the customers with unlimited voice calls to anywhere in India along with free data benefits.

- Upon recharging with Rs. 148, Idea prepaid customers will be able to make free Idea-to-Idea (on-net) calls across India, and 4G handset customers will get 300 MB Data.

- Another super value pack priced at Rs. 348 offers free voice across all networks in India and customers with 4G handsets will get 1GB/day mobile data services on 4G/2G platform valid for 28 days.

Also read: Facebook to Provide Users With Multiple Sources on Important News

Idea is also introducing 'Magic Recharge' Products in Mumbai.

- Validity Magic product priced at Rs. 63 where prepaid subscribers get confirmed 1 GB 4G/2G data with validity ranging from 2 -28 days.

- Data Magic product is priced at Rs. 152 where customers get confirmed validity of 28 days with data volume ranging from 1GB – 10 GB (on 4G/2G platform only).

Postpaid customers:

- Both the special 4G invitation offer and 4G SIM upgrade promotions are also available to postpaid customers. In addition to this, Idea is launching a range of ‘Ultimate Plans’ at a rental of Rs. 349/499/649 which provide unlimited free calling and daily 1GB of 4G/2G data along with services like free outgoing roaming (Rs. 649 offer) and free SMS bundled (Rs. 499 and Rs. 649) with these plans.

- As an inaugural offer, all new customers joining Idea will get a rental discount of Rs. 50/- for 6 billing cycles on the above exclusive postpaid Ultimate plans.

With the additional capex guidance for FY18 at Rs. 6,000 crores, on a back of Rs. 7,800 crores expenditure on capital equipment in FY16-17, Idea aims to expand its mobile broadband services across the country.

During this year, Idea is scheduled to expand its 2G, 3G and 4G services to over 300,000 sites on 2G (GSM), 3G (HSPA) or 4G (LTE) services. As per the company, out of a current base of nearly 200 million customers, 25 million are presently availing Idea wireless broadband services.

Also read: Xbox Goes The Netflix Way With Subscription Based Video Games