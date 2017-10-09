Idea Cellular Tops Trai's 4G Upload Speed Rankings in September

Idea Cellular today said it achieved the highest 4G upload speed in September citing data compiled by telecom regulator Trai's MySpeed app. Idea Cellular topped the chart in terms of average 4G upload speed for September at 6.307 Mbps, the private telecom player said in a statement reeling off the Trai data. It reported an average download speed of 8.74 Mbps (megabits per second) during the same month. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) MySpeed app tabulates mobile data speed of various operators.The regulator last week had said it plans to strengthen the MySpeed app and would also make its evaluation method more transparent after consultation with operators. Trai hopes to come out with a white paper soon on underlying methodology and algorithms used by the said app for calculating data speeds of various service providers. According to the data available on the Trai site, Idea took the pole position in 4G upload speed, followed by Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Airtel. In terms of 4G download speed, Idea ranked third, after Jio and Vodafone, the Trai data showed.An Idea Cellular statement said it has rapidly expanded the network to 2.60 lakh sites across the country, with 50 percent dedicated to mobile broadband services. The company also said it added nearly 50,000 broadband sites over the last 12 months to August, growing its broadband footprint to cover 5,888 census towns and close to 1.05 lakh villages and reaching out to 45 percent population of the country.