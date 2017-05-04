Idea Launches 4G Services in Guwahati

Idea Cellular has commenced its 4G services in Guwahati. The company now offers its 4G services in 9 towns of Assam including Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Tezpur, Jorhat and Lumding. Idea will be rapidly expanding its 4G network to cover 13 towns in Assam by June 2017.

Since the launch of Idea’s 4G services in North East last year, Idea has expanded its 4G footprint in North East Circle to cover 55 towns including all the 6 state capitals – Shillong, Imphal, Kohima, Agartala, Aizwal and Itanagar.

Idea also unveiled Digital Idea, a suite of digital applications for its consumers of Assam. As part of the Digital Idea offerings, the company will offer a suite of 3 entertainment apps – Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark for its over 13.3 lakh customers in Assam circle.

Idea’s mobile broadband data services are currently available to nearly 500 million Indians across nearly 100,000 towns and villages.

Idea has introduced a range of offers including tariff packs, bundled smartphone offers and digital content for its users in Assam. From Unlimited 4G Data for 1 hour @ Rs.15 to handset bonanza offers and smartphone deals, Idea offers a range of products for all categories of users.

