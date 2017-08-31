Idea Launches 4G Services in Srinagar

Idea Cellular, an Indian telecom operator, has launched its 4G services in Srinagar. Ever since the launch of 4G services in Jammu earlier this year, Idea has expanded coverage and its 4G services are now available in 26 towns of Jammu & Kashmir, including Udhampur, Katra, Samba, Poonch, Rajauri, Kathua, in addition to Srinagar.Idea’s 4G services were flagged off from the company’s stores in various locations in Srinagar. Idea 4G SIMs are now available at its company retail store at Karan Nagar and other telecom retail stores for people to connect with ‘India’s 4G network’.Idea’s mobile broadband services are currently available to nearly 500 million Indians across nearly 100,000 towns and villages.Idea has also launched Digital Idea, a suite of digital applications for the on-the-move consumers of J&K. As part of the Digital Idea offerings, the company is offering a suite of 3 entertainment apps – Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark for its over 7.0 lakh customers in J&K circle.