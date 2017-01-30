Idea Launches Digital Services With Free Subscription For 3 Months

Idea Cellular on Monday forayed into digital services with 'Digital Idea' and launched three new mobile apps -- Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark.

These digital content applications will serve as a one-stop entertainment destination initially for Idea subscribers, providing access to a large collection of popular and premium content, including an assortment of Hindi, vernacular and international content, said Himanshu Kapania, Managing Director of Idea Cellular here.

"Having committed significant investments in building a world-class wireless broadband network in the country, Idea has decided to enhance its portfolio of services. With the birth of 'Digital Idea', the company is gearing itself for catering to the growing population of mobile users who consume digital content on their mobile devices," he said.

The Aditya Birla Group company has around 200 million customers.

The standard Idea Music Lounge subscription with unlimited downloads in the App is priced at just Rs 49 for a month, while streaming of unlimited music is free. However, an exclusive introductory offer allows subscribers downloading the app till March 31, 2017, a free subscription for 90 days, the company said.

As a part of the exclusive introductory offer, all subscribers downloading the Idea Movie Club App till March 31, 2017 will be able to use this service for free for next 90 days.

"As part of the exclusive introductory offer, post sign-in of the Idea Game Spark app till March 31, 2017, 90 days of free subscription will be available," the company added.

