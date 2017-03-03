Idea Money App Gets Revamped Design and Features

Idea Cellular announced that it has redesigned its Idea Money app for both Android and iOS users with a host of unique and exciting features.

The new feature enables users to share money or expenses with friends and family in convenient and effortless manner.

"We have redesigned the app as well as added a number of new and useful features that will make cashless transactions more secure, accessible and convenient for users," said Sudhakar.

Ramasubramanian, CEO (Designate), Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank Ltd. in a statement.

The new app can be used by both, Idea users as well as non-users, on their smartphones. The retailer interface of the app enables retailers to pull payments from feature phone users through a USSD-based transaction.

"Our new and improved Idea Money app features a vibrant interface which caters to the digitally savvy users," added Ramasubramanian.

The Idea Money app also offers users the benefit of donating money to their favourite charities with a single click.