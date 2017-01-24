Idea Offering 15GB 4G Data on Flipkart at Price of 1GB; All You Want to Know

Mobile service provider Idea Cellular has joined hands with e-Commerce site Flipkart and is offering 15GB 4G data at a price of 1GB. Under the offer, buyers who purchase 4G smartphones from Flipkart stand a chance to obtain 15 GB 4G data at the cost of 1GB data. The Idea data offer pertains to selected mobile phones available on Flipkart.

How to avail the offer?

People who have the Idea 4G SIM card can choose from selected 4G mobile phones from Flipkart and can enjoy 15GB of 4G data for the price of 1GB. The buyers can then navigate to Idea 4G homepage and register their number along with the handset purchased from Flipkart.

Also, the Idea data pack has a validity of 28 days and can be used three times until March 31. Idea's postpaid users can activate the offer with a monthly pack of Rs 255. They'll need to activate the offer within 48 to 72 hours of inserting the SIM card. It can be activated by dialling *121*999# /121999.

With 4G ecosystem evolving, Idea aims to get more and more customers to join the digital bandwagon and experience Idea's best in class mobile broadband services across the country. The integration with Flipkart will enable Idea users to access a wide-range of high-quality 4G smartphones with unmatched offers and data benefits up to 15GB for the price of 1GB, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said in a statement.