Acer Announces The New Aspire S24, All-in-One Desktop PC

Acer has announced the new 23.8-inch Aspire S24 all-in-one desktop PC The new all-in-one desktop is Acer’s slimmest ever, featuring a display with a side profile of only 5.97 mm. Built with a dual focus on design and premium functionality, the Aspire S24 delivers a vivid and crisp viewing experience from all angles with its 178-degree Full HD IPS[i] screen, while its ultra-narrow 2.7 mm bezel provides a 90% screen-to-body ratio for more screen to see.New 8th Generation Intel Core processors with optional Intel Optane memory enables the Aspire S24 to power through immersive entertainment and everyday tasks with ease. Wireless connectivity powered by Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC (802.11ac 2x2 MIMO) technology provides fast and reliable network connections.The Aspire S24 provides new levels of functionality through Windows 10, which includes Cortana and Microsoft Edge. The wireless charging base allows users to seamlessly power their mobile device without the burden of cables by supporting wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices.The Aspire S24-880 features a -5 to 30 degree tiltable display combined with Acer ExaColor technology for accurate colors, and BluelightShield and Flickerless technologies that may help prevent eye fatigue.The Acer Aspire S24 will be available in North America in January 2018 starting at $999, and in EMEA in November 2017 starting at €999. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.