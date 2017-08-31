Acer Chromebook 15 Will Support For Google Play Store Android Apps Announced

Acer has announced a new model in its Chromebook 15 line with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. The new Acer Chromebook 15 (CB515-1H/1HT) claims up to 12 hours of battery life for all-day. The Chromebook 15 will support Android apps via the Google Play Store. This means users will have access to more than two million Android apps. It is powered by dual-core Intel Celeron and quad-core Intel Pentium processors.The variants in the line will be available with 32 GB or 64 GB of eMMC storage as well as 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM. The Acer Chromebook 15 will be available with either a touch screen display (CB515-1HT) or non-touch display (CB515-1H). It will be available in EMEA in October starting at €499. It will also be available in North America in October starting at $399, including the United States, where it will be offered at Best Buy and the Acer Store.The Acer Chromebook 15 has two full-sized upward-facing speakers that support high-definition audio. There is also a full-sized keyboard and large touchpad. The HD webcam has a wide 88-degree field of view to accommodate more participants in video chats at home and work. Also, audio and video are clear and crisp thanks to high dynamic range imaging and the built-in microphone