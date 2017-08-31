Acer Launches Two New Projectors at IFA 2017

Acer has unveiled two new projectors-- Acer VL7860 and Acer P8800. The Acer VL7860 supports a wide color gamut of 110% of the Rec. 709 color space and is Rec. 2020 (also known as BT.2020) compatible, ensuring cinema-like color accuracy. On top of that, using the sRGB color standard, the VL7860 guarantees color consistency and eliminates deviation in color reproduction.The projector ensures visuals are ultra-smooth even in fast moving scenes with the AcuMotion frame interpolation system, which calculates and generates intermediate frames, inserting them into existing ones for seamless motion. Combined with two built-in 5W speakers, the VL7860 is an ideal home entertainment package for the home cinema enthusiast the company claims.On the other hand, the Acer P8800 projector is equipped with TI XPR technology, serving more than 8.3 million on-screen pixels. Combining this 4K UHD sharpness with a brightness of up to 5,000 lumen keeps images vivid and crystal clear regardless of daylight, throw distance or venue size.