IIT-Guwahati, National Institute of Design- Ahmedabad Students Win Honeywell Aerospace Design Competition

Two students each from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Design (NID) on Tuesday won the India Aerospace Design Challenge organised by Honeywell, an official said.

Akhil Patel and Harmeet Singh from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, and Harshika Jain and Salil Parekh from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, were named winners of this year's contest at the award ceremony held at the Honeywell campus in Bangalore, said a release.

"I am delighted to meet the brilliant design students at the Aerospace Design Challenge 2017. They are India's future for building human-centered software industrial solutions for our country," said Akshay Bellare, Vice President and General Manager at Honeywell Technology Solutions, India.

The 2017 challenge drew the participation of 239 students from 19 design institutes across India. The students were asked to design a user-friendly, enhanced situational awareness solution for Aerospace communication, navigation and surveillance.

Started in 2014, it is an annual contest for college students to design innovative solutions addressing specific needs of the Indian aviation industry.

Over 650 students from 20 institutes in both aviation and design category have participated in the yearly competition.

