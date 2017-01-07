»
IIT Kharagpur Alumnus is Technical Oscar winner

The Indian-American graduated from the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at IIT Kharagpur. (Image:PTI)

IIT Kharagpur alumnus Parag Havaldar has won the Technical Oscar for the development of expression-based facial performance-capture technology at Sony Pictures Imageworks, the institute said in a statement on Friday.

The Indian-American graduated from the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at IIT Kharagpur in 1991.

This pioneering system enabled large-scale use of animation rig-based facial performance-capture for motion pictures, combining solutions for tracking, stabilisation, solving and animator-controllable curve editing.

