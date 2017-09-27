Truecaller's update for iOS app to filter out junk texts

Leading communication app Truecaller on Tuesday announced the addition of a new spam-filtering feature for iOS app that will filter out SMS and MMS spam from iMessage and send them to a junk tab. The feature works similar to junk email, which is filtered into a designated spam folder. Now, users would no longer have to waste time deleting unwanted messages manually from the device. "Now, iPhone users will have a powerful tool to automatically filter junk and spam SMS, which has been highly requested by our users," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Vice President of Product, Truecaller, in a statement.Truecaller claims that it blocks more than 100 million spam SMS and text messages each week globally. On a weekly basis, approximately 82 million spam texts or SMS are received by the Indian users, out of which 24 million are automatically blocked, the company said. Recently, Truecaller released Flash Messaging and Google Duo powered video calling. The app has been used by more than 250 million users globally.