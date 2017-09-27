Truecaller's update for iOS app to filter out junk texts
Truecaller claims that it blocks more than 100 million spam SMS and text messages each week globally.
Truecaller 8 for Android has SMS inbox, flash messaging and Truecaller Pay features. (Photo for representation, image: Truecaller)
Leading communication app Truecaller on Tuesday announced the addition of a new spam-filtering feature for iOS app that will filter out SMS and MMS spam from iMessage and send them to a junk tab. The feature works similar to junk email, which is filtered into a designated spam folder. Now, users would no longer have to waste time deleting unwanted messages manually from the device. "Now, iPhone users will have a powerful tool to automatically filter junk and spam SMS, which has been highly requested by our users," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Vice President of Product, Truecaller, in a statement.
Truecaller claims that it blocks more than 100 million spam SMS and text messages each week globally. On a weekly basis, approximately 82 million spam texts or SMS are received by the Indian users, out of which 24 million are automatically blocked, the company said. Recently, Truecaller released Flash Messaging and Google Duo powered video calling. The app has been used by more than 250 million users globally.
Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP14 | Apple iPhone 8, 8+, X, Isuzu D-Max & More
Truecaller claims that it blocks more than 100 million spam SMS and text messages each week globally. On a weekly basis, approximately 82 million spam texts or SMS are received by the Indian users, out of which 24 million are automatically blocked, the company said. Recently, Truecaller released Flash Messaging and Google Duo powered video calling. The app has been used by more than 250 million users globally.
Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP14 | Apple iPhone 8, 8+, X, Isuzu D-Max & More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Should do The Maths And Support JioPhone Running KaiOS
- Honeypreet Feared That I Might Marry Ram Rahim: Rakhi Sawant
- Mithali Raj Graces Vogue Cover With Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Nexon SUV – Which One to Buy Under Rs 6 Lakhs?
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival