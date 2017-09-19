India Has an Advantage Over Other Countries When it Comes to Deploy Digital Solutions: IBM

India has a distinct advantage over other countries when it comes to deploy digital solutions owing to its talented developers' community, an executive from IBM said on Monday. According to Harriet Green, General Manager, Watson Internet of Things (IoT), Customer Engagement and Education, IBM, the capabilities that the vast Indian developers' community is mastering is unparalleled and by 2021, the country will have the largest developers' community -- bigger than the US and China."We have reached a point where the infrastructure has matured for digital transformation. What was missing was the integration of the solutions in our industry. All that is required from you (developers and clients) is ideas to revolutionise the industry," Green told reporters at the first-ever IBM 'Genius of Things (GoT)' summit here. She said India would have 20 per cent of the world's IoT devices and 30 per cent of year-on-year growth by 2020.Talking about the expertise and technology that IBM provides with Watson, Green said that the company has over 30,000 industry leading experts in 120 countries who are specialised to work with Watson and help companies resolve issues. "Companies were applying 20th century approach for operations in the 21st century that resulted in 40 per cent wastage of the total capable output. Watson IoT is helping firms cut down this wastage," Green added.Companies like Mahindra and Mahindra are using Watson IoT in agriculture to increase the yield and reduce the dependency on pesticides for yielding healthy crop. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki is using the solutions for better consumer experience in designing the cars. "With 2.7 billion connected devices and growing, Indian economy, enterprises and consumers are embracing IoT at a rampant pace," Green said.