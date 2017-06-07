India Prices of Apple iPad And Mac Models Announced at WWDC 2017

Apple has a made a slew of announcements at the Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) held in in San Jose on Monday. The company is reportedly updating its list of products and prices on the India website. Also, some prices are already up on the product pages.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the prices of the iMac lineup announced by Apple at WWDC 2017.

MacBook Air

There are no price changes to the MacBook Air that has got a minor speed bump from 1.6GHz Core i5 Broadwell chip (Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz) to 1.8GHz Core i5 Broadwell chip (Turbo Boost up to 2.9GHz).

Its prices remain Rs 80,900 and Rs 96,900 for the 128GB and 256GB SSD storage versions respectively.

MacBook

Prices of the 13-inch MacBook Pro (sans the TouchBar) now starts at Rs 1,09,900 against the earlier price of Rs 1,29,900. However, the storage available now is a downgrade of only 128GB SSD storage compared to 256GB earlier.

The 256GB variant of MacBook Pro will cost Rs 1,26,900.

Meanwhile, the 13-inch MacBook Pro TouchBar models will now cost Rs 1,000 less each at Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,71,900 respectively for the 256GB and 512GB SSD storage variants.

MacBook

Prices of the 12-inch MacBook with a single USB Type-C port has been slashed well and is now priced at Rs 1,09,900 for the 256GB SSD variant against the earlier price of Rs 1,12,900.

The MacBook now has Kaby Lake processors, 50 percent faster SSDs, and will have the same keyboard that shipped in the MacBook Pros last year.

iPad Pro

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at a price of Rs 52,900 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, Rs 60,900 for 256GB, and Rs 76,900 for the 512GB model.

Mac Mini

Prices of the Mac mini with four USB 3 ports start from Rs 40,990.