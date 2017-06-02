India Ranks 89 Globally in Broadband Internet Speeds With an Average of 6.5 Mbps

India ranked 89 globally in broadband internet speeds with an average connection speed (IPv4) of 6.5 Mbps, according to the State of the Internet Q1 2017 Connectivity report by Akamai Technologies. This is below the global average connection speed at 7.2 Mbps, which saw increase of 15% YoY.

South Korea topped the charts with average speeds of 28.6Mbps. India is slightly ahead of China (7.6 Mbps) and is way behind Sri Lanka (8.5 Mbps). With an 87% YoY change in average speeds, India witnessed a 4Mbps broadband adoption of 42% in Q1 2017 (81% YoY change) and saw an IPv6 adoption of 17% in the same time period.

The global average peak connection speed increased 28% year over year to 44.6 Mbps in the first quarter. Singapore had the highest peak connection speed at 184.5 Mbps in the first quarter.

“In the first quarter of 2017, more than 814 million unique IPv4 addresses connected to the Akamai Intelligent Platform, which is a 0.7% increase as compared to the first quarter of 2016. Belgium remained the clear global leader in IPv6 adoption with 38% of its connections to Akamai occurring over IPv6 (down 19% from the previous quarter),” according to the report.

Average mobile connection speeds ranged from a high of 26 Mbps in the United Kingdom to a low of 2.8 Mbps in Venezuela. Germany had the highest peak mobile connection speed at 200 Mbps in the first quarter.

Among the qualifying surveyed countries/regions, 37 had an average mobile connection speed at or exceeding the 10 Mbps broadband threshold (up from 30 in the previous quarter), while 70 achieved average speeds at or above the 4 Mbps broadband level (up from 58).