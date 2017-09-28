India Set to Leapfrog Learning Stages Towards Digital Transformation: Piyush Goyal

With the kind of technology, talent and innovation which are currently available in the country, India will leapfrog the learning stages the developed countries have to go through towards realising their digital goals, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said here on Thursday. Addressing the gathering on the second day of the 'India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2017' here, Goyal said: "We have to expand the level of technology for growth. The telecom industry and Railways are helping India expanding it to benefit the masses"."Connectivity is the key to growth and development as we bring mobility to the people across the country to bring a comfortable experience," Goyal added. Similarly, the experience of using mobile phones will take us to the next level of engagement, he added. The three-day event that started on Wednesday is the first of its kind in India. Led by the Department of Telecommunication as the nodal ministry, the India Mobile Congress has been organised by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) It has housed 300 exhibitors along with 60 start-ups and eight embassies as participants.