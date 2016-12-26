Indian Men Shop More Than Women: Flipkart Report

If you think shopping is women's forte, think again. According to the e-commerce platform Flipkart, over 60 percent of customers who purchased electronics, personal audio, footwear and lifestyle products on its platform in 2016 were men.

According to the #FlipTrends2016 study, 25-34-year-olds comprised the most active shoppers online. Interestingly, 15 percent of shoppers on Flipkart were from the over 45 years age group, which surprisingly had been thought to be more resistant to online shopping.

The findings analysed the online shopping preferences of more than 100 million customers across India from January 1 to December 15.

Top brands that remained favourite throughout the year were Samsung, Lenovo, SanDisk, Mi and UCB.

In 2016, sales of branded products across categories saw a sharp increase, as more of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian towns took to shopping online.

"Categories like apparel, smartphones and electronics dominated online sales this year. Eighty per cent of our traffic comes from mobile," the company said in a statement.

Indians were seen buying aspirational products and high-value items such as premium phones, consumer electronics and appliances.

