Indians Love Smartphones More Than Partners: Survey

If you've ever felt disgusted when your partner paid more attention to his/her phone on a date then you are not the only one. Most adults in India paid more attention to their smartphone than their partner when they were together, a new study has revealed.

Sixty percent of adults surveyed said their partner paid more attention to their own smart device when they were together on a date.

The study, titled "Three's Company: Lovers, Friends and Devices" and released on Wednesday by Intel Security, aims to understand the online behaviour of people and how it affects their relationship with friends and significant others.

Money, gifts and a dinner in a glamorous restaurant mean nothing in a relationship when the partners pay no attention to each other. The study found that 57 percent of those studied had to compete with their partner's smartphone for attention on a first date.

An intrusion into a relationship leads to a quarrel which is corroborated by the fact that 75 percent of the adults reported getting into an argument with a friend, significant other, or family member over being on a device while together.

The study involved 1,400 Indian adults who use an internet-connected device on a daily basis.

Amid this lack of attention in relationships, it was revealed that 46 percent of couples share passwords to social media accounts, 38 percent share passwords to personal email accounts and, interestingly, nearly 35 percent of adults share their work-specific devices and accounts with their significant other.

Intel Security suggested using long passwords including numbers, and lowercase and uppercase letters, as well as symbols.

This Valentine's Day, if you are planning to make your partner smile, make sure to pay more attention to his/her words than the text on your smartphone.

