More Indians Going Online For Banking: Survey

</iframe<br /> <style>.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}</style><div class="tag"> <ul><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/banking.html">banking</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/global.html">global</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/india.html">India</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/mobile-app.html">mobile app</a></li></ul> <span id="pub_date" class="update_date"></span> <script>var pub_art_date = '<strong>First Published:</strong> August 10, 2017, 9:38 AM IST';$('#pub_date').html(pub_art_date); </script></div></div> </div><div class="fadeout"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="readMore mobile_ad">Read full article</a> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-217952-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="217952" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="d" class="colombia"></div> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-217951-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="217951" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="d" class="colombia"></div> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-254005-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="254005" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="m" class="colombia"></div> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-254006-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="254006" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="m" class="colombia"></div> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div class="wrapper"> <div id="vuukle_div1487461" data-article-id="1487461" class="mnone"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="nxStory">Next Story</a> <div id="wapadros320x50" class="mobile_ad"></div><script language="JavaScript"> VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT = '{ "rating_text": "Give a rating:", "comment_text_0": "Leave a comment", "comment_text_1": "comment", "comment_text_multi": "comments", "stories_title": "Top Comments" }'; VUUKLE_COMMENT_BOX_HIDE = true; OVERRIDE_VUUKLE_URL = 'http://www.news18.com/news/tech/indians-online-banking-1487461.html'; invokeVuukleComments($("#vuukle_div1487461"),"807373cb-b024-4073-8d81-b23afdf31d29","Connection, Close","More Indians Going Online For Banking: Survey","en","1000","001d42","",VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT); </script> <div class="edas-box shre-icon"><a href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/indians-online-banking-1487461.html&t=More Indians Going Online For Banking: Survey" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sficon.gif" alt="facebook" title="facebook"/></a><a href="http://twitter.com/share?text=More+Indians+Going+Online+For+Banking%3A+Survey&url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/indians-online-banking-1487461.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sticon.gif" alt="Twitter" title="Twitter" /></a><a href="https://plus.google.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/indians-online-banking-1487461.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sgicon.gif" alt="google" title="google" /></a><a target="_blank" class="spy" onclick="window.open('https://web.skype.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/indians-online-banking-1487461.html&lang=en-US&flow_id=e67bffb7-d317-4577-8528-e9cc76e80b38&source=button','_blank','toolbar=no,scrollbars=yes,resizable=yes,width=305,height=665');" href="javascript: void(0)"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/ssicon.gif" alt="skype" title="skype" /></a><a href="whatsapp://send?text=More Indians Going Online For Banking: Survey - http://www.news18.com/news/tech/indians-online-banking-1487461.html" target="_blank" class="wapp"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/wappicon.gif" alt="whatsapp" title="whatsapp"/></a></div></div><div class="reaction_wrap mnone" style="height:300px; overflow-x:hidden; margin-top:10px; display:none"></div></div></div> <div class="section-blog-right resRightSide"><div class="add" id="rightad300x600"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="rightad300x250_3" class="add-small"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="vwal-rhs"><h2 class="title vspacer10">Video Wall</h2><figure><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/the-voice-of-terror-1488133.html" class="vwall-icon-rhs" title="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here"></a><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/the-voice-of-terror-1488133.html" title="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here"><div id="ipadcodelivetv34"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/300x250/jpg/2017/08/FTG-DAWOOD-SET3_1.jpg" title="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here" alt="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here"></div><h2 class="video-wall">India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here</h2></a></figure></div><div class="mobile_ad"><div id="mobileAdsnative320x340"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div> <style>.fon-box{padding:20px 0}.fon-box h2{padding-bottom:10px;font-size:22px;color:#101010;font-weight:700}.fon-box ul{border:1px solid #eee;padding-bottom:0 10px;list-style:none}.fon-box ul li{padding-bottom:12px;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;border-bottom:0;position:relative}.fon-box ul li:first-child{padding-top:5px}.fon-box ul li img{float:left;padding:4px 10px 0 0}.fon-box ul li a{color:#000}.fon-box ul li span a{color:#787878;font-size:12px}* html .clearfix{height:1%}.clearfix:after{content:".";display:block;clear:both;visibility:hidden;line-height:0;height:0}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss-hover.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.vwall-icon-rhs,.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{position:absolute;top:35%;left:40%;width:65px;height:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon-hover.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwal-rhs{position:relative;width:100%} </style> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div id="rightad300x250" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both"></div><div class="live-tv"><h2 class="title vspacer">Live TV</h2><div class="cls"></div><div id="livetv"><div id="playerContainer" style="display:block; position:relative;width:100%;height:250px"> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://vidgyor.com/live/vidgyor_midroll_cnn_news18.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> if(typeof VIDGYOR!=='undefined'){ VIDGYOR.loadPlayer(true); } </script> </div><div class="cls"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="mnone"><div class="fon-box"><h2>Recommended For You</h2><ul><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/fitness-is-to-a-fast-bowler-what-oil-is-to-engine-umesh-yadav-1487807.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/umesh.jpg" alt="Fitness is to a Fast Bowler What Oil is to Engine: Umesh Yadav" title="Fitness is to a Fast Bowler What Oil is to Engine: Umesh Yadav"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/fitness-is-to-a-fast-bowler-what-oil-is-to-engine-umesh-yadav-1487807.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Fitness is to a Fast Bowler What Oil is to Engine: Umesh Yadav</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/bhoomi-trailer-sanjay-dutt-is-back-with-revenge-on-his-mind-1487865.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/bhoomi2.jpg" alt="Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt is Back With 'Revenge' On His Mind" title="Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt is Back With 'Revenge' On His Mind"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/bhoomi-trailer-sanjay-dutt-is-back-with-revenge-on-his-mind-1487865.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt is Back With 'Revenge' On His Mind</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/all-new-hyundai-verna-first-impressions-honda-city-should-be-scared-1485513.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/2017-Hyundai-Verna.jpg" alt="All New Hyundai Verna First Impressions: Honda City Should Be Scared" title="All New Hyundai Verna First Impressions: Honda City Should Be Scared"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/all-new-hyundai-verna-first-impressions-honda-city-should-be-scared-1485513.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">All New Hyundai Verna First Impressions: Honda City Should Be Scared</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/madame-tussauds-delhi-unveils-wax-figure-of-iconic-star-madhubala-styled-in-her-famous-anarkali-pose-1487947.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/madhubala-wax-figure.jpg" alt="Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose" title="Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/madame-tussauds-delhi-unveils-wax-figure-of-iconic-star-madhubala-styled-in-her-famous-anarkali-pose-1487947.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/real-life-ola-share-stories-olas-friendship-day-campaign-encourages-people-to-share-a-cab-make-a-connection-1487295.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/olashare-1.jpg" alt="Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection" title="Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/real-life-ola-share-stories-olas-friendship-day-campaign-encourages-people-to-share-a-cab-make-a-connection-1487295.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection</a></li></ul></div></div><div style="clear:both;"></div><style>.cls{clear:both; height:0;}#livetv { margin-top:10px;}</style><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="add-small"> <div id="rightad300x250_2" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both;"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="insticator-container"><div id="div-insticator-ad-1"></div><div id="insticator-embed"></div><div id="div-insticator-ad-2"></div><script data-cfasync='false' type="text/javascript">Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-1");Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-2");Insticator.load("em",{id : "39931828-67fc-4892-a9d0-0730ef9f24f6"})</script></div> </div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1488041"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1488031"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1487991"></div></div><div class="content-add vspacer" id="ads728x90_Footer"></div></div><script> function responsive1(){var i=jQuery(window).width();768>i&&(jQuery("#reactions-top ul").addClass("slider"),jQuery(".boottom-list ul").addClass("promoted")),$(".slider").bxSlider({mode:"vertical",startSlide:0,pager:!0,controls:!1}),$(".promoted").bxSlider({minSlides:2,maxSlides:4,startSlide:0,slideWidth:140,slideMargin:5,moveSlides:2,infiniteLoop:!1,hideControlOnEnd:!0,auto:!1})}$(window).load(function(){}),$(window).one().resize(function(){}); $(document).keydown(function(e){ if (e.keyCode == 39) { $('span.article_nxtarrow').trigger('click'); } else if (e.keyCode == 37) { $('span.article_pvrarrow').trigger('click'); }});$("#diqusWid").click(function() { $('html,body').animate({ scrollTop: $(".reaction_wrap").offset().top}, 'slow');});</script><script>$(document).ready(function(){$(window).scroll(function(){var o=$(".tag").position().top,n=$(window).scrollTop();o-=400,n>=o?$(".fly-ad").hide():$(".fly-ad").show()})});</script><script>if(adsId300x600_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x600', adsId300x600_1);}if(adsId1242x600){ getAdsScripts('expando', adsId1242x600);}if(adsId728x90_Footer){ getAdsScripts('ads728x90_Footer', adsId728x90_Footer);}if(adsId728x90){ getAdsScripts('headerAds728x90', adsId728x90);} if(adsId300x250_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250', adsId300x250_1);} if(adsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_2', adsId300x250_2);}if(adsId300x250_3){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_3', adsId300x250_3);}if(wapAdsnative320x340){ getAdsScripts('mobileAdsnative320x340', wapAdsnative320x340);}if(adsId875x35){ getAdsScripts('adsdiv875x35', adsId875x35);}if(adsId1x1hovver){ getAdsScripts('webad1x1hovver', adsId1x1hovver);}if(wapAds3D_Banner){ getAdsScripts('3d_ads', wapAds3D_Banner);}if(wapAdsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_2', wapAdsId300x250_2);}if(wapAdsId300x250_ROS){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_Ros', wapAdsId300x250_ROS);}if(wapAdsidoop1x1){getAdsScripts('wapoop1x1', wapAdsidoop1x1);}if(wapAds320x285_Native){ getAdsScripts('wapAds320x285_Native', wapAds320x285_Native);}if(adsId148x33){ getAdsScripts('web148x33', adsId148x33);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle', adsId728x90_inarticle);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle_2){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle_2', adsId728x90_inarticle_2);}if(adsId_internal_interstitial){ getAdsScripts('webinternal_interstitial', adsId_internal_interstitial);}if(wapadros320x50){ getAdsScripts('wapadros320x50', wapadros320x50);}</script><script type='text/javascript'>window.__ITGS_started = Date.now();</script><!--<script type='text/javascript' async='async' src='//scripts.kiosked.com/loader/kiosked-loader.js?site=13518'></script>--><!--Mobile ad bottom banner 300x250--> <div id="mobil300x250" style="text-align:center; margin-top:10px;"></div> <!--Mobile ad sticky footer--> <div style="position:fixed; bottom: 0;left: -10px;width: 100%; z-index:99999;"> <div id="mobilSticky300x50" style="width:300px; margin:0 auto" ></div> </div> <div class="mobile_ad" id="special_1x1"></div> <div class="clearfix"></div> <footer> <div class="outer clearfix ftbox"> <a href="http://www.news18.com/" class="fnews18-logo fleft"></a> <div class="flinks fleft"><a href="/about_us.php">About Us</a><a href="/privacy_policy.php">Privacy Policy</a><a href="/disclaimer.php">Disclaimer</a><a href="/contact_us.php">Contact Us</a><a href="/rss/">Sitemap</a><a href="/complaint.php">Complaint Redressal</a><a href="/advertisement_with_us.php" target="_blank">Advertise With Us</a> </div> <div class="fright fshre"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fficon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://plus.google.com/+cnnnews18/posts" target="_blank" class="fgpicon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CNNnews18" target="_blank" class="fticon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fins-icon spriteimage"></a> <a href="http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ibnlive" target="_blank" class="fyticon spriteimage"></a> </div> </div> <div class="fmid"> <div class="outer clearfix"> <div class="topic fleft"> <h2>sections</h2> <ul><li><a href="/india/">India</a></li><li><a href="/lifestyle/">Lifestyle</a></li><li><a href="http://english.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">States</a></li><li><a href="/tech/">Tech</a></li><li><a href="/politics/">Politics</a></li><li><a href="/auto/">Auto</a></li><li><a href="/sports/">Sports</a></li><li><a href="/ivideos/">iVideos</a></li><li><a href="/football/">Football</a></li><li><a href="/power-circuit/">Power Circuit</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fletest-news fleft"> <h2>Latest News</h2> <ul> <li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/india/dileep-moves-hc-again-says-sexual-assault-case-conspiracy-by-film-industry-1488195.html>Dileep Moves HC Again, Says Sexual Assault Case Conspiracy by Film Industry</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/world/imran-khan-faces-contempt-proceedings-by-pakistan-election-commission-1488187.html>Imran Khan Faces Contempt Proceedings by Pakistan Election Commission</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/world/pakistans-mother-teresa-dr-ruth-pfau-dies-aged-87-1488189.html>Pakistan's 'Mother Teresa' Dr Ruth Pfau Dies Aged 87</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/business/demonetisation-effect-rbi-dividend-to-govt-halved-to-rs-30659-crore-1488183.html>Demonetisation Effect: RBI Dividend to Govt Halved to Rs 30,659 Crore</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/videos/india/cnn-news18-tracks-dawood-hideout-in-pak-1488179.html>CNN-News18 Tracks Dawood Hideout in Pak</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fwatch-live fleft"><h2>Watch LIVE</h2> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="/livetv/" class="spriteimage cnnibnlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/livetv/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage n18hlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/live-tv" target="_blank" class="spriteimage locmatlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.pradesh18.com/live-tv/etv-rajasthan/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage etvlogo"></a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="from-network"> <div class="outer"> <h3><span>From</span> Network18 <img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/newfooter/farrow.png" alt="" /></h3> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/" target="_blank">News18 India</a></li><li><a href="/cricketnext/">CricketNext </a></li><li><a href="http://english.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">News18 States </a></li><li><a href="http://hindi.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Pradesh18 </a></li><li><a href="http://bengali.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Bangla News </a></li><li><a href="http://gujarati.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Gujarati News </a></li><li><a href="http://urdu.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Urdu News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/" target="_blank">Marathi News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/" target="_blank">Topper </a></li><li><a href="http://www.moneycontrol.com/" target="_blank">Moneycontrol </a></li><li><a href="http://www.firstpost.com/" target="_blank">Firstpost </a></li><li><a href="http://compareindia.news18.com/" target="_blank">CompareIndia </a></li><li><a href="https://www.historyindia.com/" target="_blank">History India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.mtvindia.com/" target="_blank">MTV India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.in.com/" target="_blank">In.com </a></li><li><a href="http://www.burrp.com/" target="_blank">Burrp </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/franchisee " target="_blank">E-Learning Franchise Opportunity</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="fbottom-txt"><div class="outer"> CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.</div> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="mobile-footer">© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.</div> </div> <!--mobile interstitial--> <div id="mobileInterstetial"></div> <!-- web interstitial --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18//js/jquery.awesomeCloud-0.2.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18/js/jquery.auto-complete.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> $( document ).ready(function() { var winWidth = jQuery(window).width(); if(winWidth > 600){ $("#tagcloud").awesomeCloud({ "size" : { "grid" : 9, "factor" : 1 }, "options" : { "color" : "random-dark", "rotationRatio" : 0.35 }, "shape" : "square" }); } }); </script> <!-- flying ads code starts here --> <script> function setCookie( name, value, expires) { domain = 'news18.com'; secure = ''; path = '/'; var today = new Date(); today.setTime( today.getTime() ); if ( expires ) { expires = expires * 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24; } var expires_date = new Date( today.getTime() + (expires) ); document.cookie = name+'='+escape( value ) + ( ( expires ) ? ';expires='+expires_date.toGMTString() : '' ) + //expires.toGMTString() ( ( path ) ? ';path=' + path : '' ) + ( ( domain ) ? ';domain=' + domain : '' ) + ( ( secure ) ? ';secure' : '' ); } function getCookie( name ) { var start = document.cookie.indexOf( name + "=" ); var len = start + name.length + 1; if ( ( !start ) && ( name != document.cookie.substring( 0, name.length ) ) ) { return null; } if ( start == -1 ) return null; var end = document.cookie.indexOf( ';', len ); if ( end == -1 ) end = document.cookie.length; return unescape( document.cookie.substring( len, end ) ); } if ( navigator.appName.indexOf("Microsoft")==-1 ) { var per_day_cap=0; if(getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250')){ var per_day_cap =getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250'); } if(per_day_cap < 4){ document.write("<style> .fixBtm{ position:fixed; left:-250px; bottom:-300px; width:300px;z-index:99999} .cls{ color:#333; font:13px Arial;} .cls.close { background: #fff none repeat scroll 0 0; padding: 2px;}</style>"); document.write("<s"+"cript type='text/javas"+"cript'> $(document).ready(function() {var win_widgh=$(window).width();if(win_widgh>=600){$('.fixBtm').animate({ bottom:0, left:0 },2000);}else{$('.fixBtm').css({'display': 'none'});}$('.cls').click(function() { $('.fixBtm').html(''); }); });</s"+"cript>"); document.write("<div class='fixBtm fly-ad'><a href='javas"+"cript:void(0);' class='cls close'>close</a><div id='' style='height:250px; width:300px;'><sc"+"ript type='text/javasc"+"ript'>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(''); });</sc"+"ript></div></div>"); per_day_cap=parseInt(parseInt(per_day_cap)+1); setCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250',per_day_cap,1); } } </script> <!-- flying ads code ends here --> <!--Mobile ad script--> <script type="text/javascript"> if(wapAdsidSticky320x50){ getAdsScripts('mobilSticky300x50', wapAdsidSticky320x50); } if(wapAdsINTERSTITIAL){ getAdsScripts('mobileInterstetial', wapAdsINTERSTITIAL); } if(wapAdsid320x50_1){ getAdsScripts('mobilTop300x50', wapAdsid320x50_1); } if(adsId1x1special){ getAdsScripts('special_1x1', adsId1x1special); } </script> <!--<div style="padding-bottom:50px;"></div>--> <!-- Google Code for Remarketing Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var google_conversion_id = 857782463; var google_custom_params = window.google_tag_params; var google_remarketing_only = true; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//www.googleadservices.com/pagead/conversion.js"> </script> <noscript> <div style="display:inline;"> <img height="1" width="1" style="border-style:none;" alt="" src="//googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/viewthroughconversion/857782463/?guid=ON&script=0"/> </div> </noscript> <!-- bing --> <script>(function(w,d,t,r,u){var f,n,i;w[u]=w[u]||[],f=function(){var o={ti:"5281114"};o.q=w[u],w[u]=new UET(o),w[u].push("pageLoad")},n=d.createElement(t),n.src=r,n.async=1,n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=function(){var s=this.readyState;s&&s!=="loaded"&&s!=="complete"||(f(),n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=null)},i=d.getElementsByTagName(t)[0],i.parentNode.insertBefore(n,i)})(window,document,"script","//bat.bing.com/bat.js","uetq");</script><noscript><img src="//bat.bing.com/action/0?ti=5281114&Ver=2" height="0" width="0" style="display:none; visibility: hidden;" /></noscript> <script> var unruly = window.unruly || {}; unruly.native = unruly.native || {}; unruly.native.siteId = 1010273; </script> <script src="//video.unrulymedia.com/native/native-loader.js"></script> <!--<div id="InterstitialWEB"></div>--> <div id="web1x1_ros"></div> <script> if(adsId1x1_ros){ getAdsScripts('web1x1_ros', adsId1x1_ros); } </script> <script async src="https://cdn.onthe.io/io.js/EpyJYkkJnF4O"></script> <!-- izooto notification script --> <script>window._izq = window._izq || []; window._izq.push(["init"]);</script> <script> window._izq.push([ "add_tag", "English" ]); </script> <script src="//cdn.izooto.com/scripts/203cc7e55836f166861bdf78df98665188cb21a1.js"></script> <!-- zedo notification script --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_82.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_489.min.js"></script> <script> if( /Android|webOS|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry|IEMobile|Opera Mini/i.test(navigator.userAgent) ) { var script1 = document.createElement('script'); script1.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/50067/tag'); script1.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script1) }else{ var script2 = document.createElement('script'); script2.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/32459/tag'); script2.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script2) } </script> <!--<script type="text/javascript" src="//sdk.adspruce.com/1/adsprucetag.js?pid=2087&sid=4" defer></script>--> </body> <iframe style='display:none' src='http://spl.zeotap.com/?zdid=75&ziid={impression_id}&zpb=News18English&env=mWeb'/> </html>

More Indians are now using a mobile banking app or going online rather than just talking to a banking adviser on the phone to address complex issues, a new survey said on Wednesday. The survey, 'Customer Experience in Banking', by global tech company Avaya, which covered India, Britain, Australia and the UAE with 5,000 respondents, showed that customers in India were more likely to use a mobile banking app than customers in the other three countries.According to the findings, 26 per cent of Indian customers prefer to access services via bank's website. The same number prefer mobile app rather than talking to a human agent -- compared to 19 per cent in Australia, 21 per cent in Britain and 24 per cent in the UAE. The report added that 58 per cent of Indian customers wanted to be alerted about a problematic or fraudulent transaction and 49 per cent wants to be alerted when their credit card is up for renewal. This is the highest in all four countries."Today, customers use varied touch-points to access services, be it mobile app, website, contact centre or a physical visit to a branch," said Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Avaya, on the results of the survey. The most important factor for Indian customers is to have issues resolved on the first point of contact, with 37 per cent saying they would change banks after a bad experience, second only to the UAE.Twenty-five per cent of Indian consumers is likely to voice their complaints on social media platforms compared to 15 per cent in the UK, while 44 per cent would let friends and family know about their issues. "Customers today are looking for elevated and seamless services, and if they don't get them they will look elsewhere," Agrawal noted.While 32 per cent of Indian customers said they have been kept waiting on the phone for lengthy periods, which is more than any other country surveyed, 22 per cent said they haven't experienced any customer service issues, the lowest in all four countries.