India's First The 'Tech And Auto Show' Starts From 3 June on CNN-News18

India's seen plenty of tech shows and automobile shows on Indian Television over the past couple of decades, but there was never a comprehensive one show offering that covered both these industries. CNN-News18 which is India's leading news channel is all set to start India's first and one of a kind show the 'Tech And Auto Show' for Indian audiences.

The show aims to bring together both the technology as well as the automobile industry together packaged in one show. The Tech And Auto Show will be airing on CNN-News18 every Saturday at 7:30 PM and every Sunday at 1:30 PM. The show aims to get you unbiased reviews, views, news and interviews from the world of technology and automobiles.

As smart machines get smarter, our lives are becoming increasingly connected to devices. With an exponential increase in breakthrough products being introduced every day, smart gadgets and products are becoming increasingly central to everyday life. To keep the viewers abreast of all the latest launches and innovations from the world of technology and automobiles, CNN-News18 is launching the Tech And Auto Show.

The show, anchored by Siddhartha Sharma, a renowned face in the tech and auto space will focus on bringing the latest news, views and reviews. The aim will be to educate viewers about how to best use technology to enhance their quality of life – discussions and insights will be multi-faceted with in-house experts answering the queries of the viewers and even providing inputs in terms of what to buy.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Radhakrishnan Nair, Managing Editor, CNN-News18 said, “CNN-News18 has always been committed to bringing diverse content that resonates strongly with its viewers. The Tech And Auto Show is another initiative in this direction that will especially appeal to our younger viewers.”

Watch the ‘Tech And Auto Show’ starting 3rd June at 7:30 PM on Saturday with repeat on Sunday at 1:30 PM, only on CNN-News18

The Tech And Auto Show is a News18.com production that will be aired on Network 18's English news channel CNN-News18. So, why watch two shows to get satisfy your hunger for technology and automobiles when you can watch one? Watch the Tech And Auto Show every Saturday and Sunday.