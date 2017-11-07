Indonesia Drops Threat to Block WhatsApp Messenger: Official
The ministry vowed on Monday to block WhatsApp Messenger within 48 hours if the service did not ensure that obscene Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) images were removed.
Indonesia Drops Threat to Block WhatsApp Messenger: Official (Photo for representation/ AFP Relaxnews)
Indonesia has dropped a threat to block Facebook's WhatsApp Messenger because the service had responded to concerns over obscene content, an official at the communications ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry vowed on Monday to block WhatsApp Messenger within 48 hours if the service did not ensure that obscene Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) images were removed.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Smartphone of Year: Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone 8 Plus? Vote And Win
"We see now that they have done what we asked. Therefore, we won't block them because they have responded to us," said Semuel Pangerapan, a director general at Indonesia's communication and informatics ministry.
Don't Miss: Tech And Auto Show | EP19 | Netflix, Maruti Dzire vs Tata Tigor & More
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Smartphone of Year: Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone 8 Plus? Vote And Win
"We see now that they have done what we asked. Therefore, we won't block them because they have responded to us," said Semuel Pangerapan, a director general at Indonesia's communication and informatics ministry.
Don't Miss: Tech And Auto Show | EP19 | Netflix, Maruti Dzire vs Tata Tigor & More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai Seems Similar, But Also Different From Parvathy's Take Off
- Suzuki Intruder 150 Launched in India at Rs 98,340
- Kriti Sanon Calls Her Upcoming Film With Diljit Dosanjh a 'Mad, Fun Ride'
- 2G Scam Nears Big Verdict. Here’s What Happened 10 Years Ago
- Samsung Mocks All Apple iPhones in a New Ad