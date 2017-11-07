Tech
Indonesia Drops Threat to Block WhatsApp Messenger: Official

The ministry vowed on Monday to block WhatsApp Messenger within 48 hours if the service did not ensure that obscene Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) images were removed.

Reuters

Updated:November 7, 2017, 1:35 PM IST
Indonesia Drops Threat to Block WhatsApp Messenger: Official
(Photo for representation/ AFP Relaxnews)
Indonesia has dropped a threat to block Facebook's WhatsApp Messenger because the service had responded to concerns over obscene content, an official at the communications ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry vowed on Monday to block WhatsApp Messenger within 48 hours if the service did not ensure that obscene Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) images were removed.

"We see now that they have done what we asked. Therefore, we won't block them because they have responded to us," said Semuel Pangerapan, a director general at Indonesia's communication and informatics ministry.

