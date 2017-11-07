Tech
Indonesia to Summon Messenger, Search Engine Providers Over Content

Indonesia on Monday vowed to block Facebook's WhatsApp Messenger within 48 hours if the service did not ensure that obscene Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) images were removed.

Reuters

Updated:November 7, 2017, 11:04 AM IST
Indonesia to summon messenger, search engine providers over content (Image courtesy: AP)
Indonesia's communications ministry said on Tuesday it will summon representatives from messenger services and search engine providers including Alphabet's Google to push them to clean up obscene content.

Indonesia on Monday vowed to block Facebook's WhatsApp Messenger within 48 hours if the service did not ensure that obscene Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) images were removed. "We will call all providers, including Google to clean up their network," said Semuel Pangerapan, a director general at Indonesia's communication and informatics ministry.

